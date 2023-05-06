West Bengal: 81-year-old man molests minor, lures with chocolate; accused arrested

Representative Image |

West Bengal: A four-year-old girl was molested by an elderly man in Malda after he got her attention with a chocolate. The police arrested a 81-year-old man identified as Bankim Chandra Roy for allegedly sexually assaulting the girl.

The minor was playing near her house on Friday evening when the horrific incident took place. Reportedly, the matter came to light after the girl rushed to her parents in tears and complained of pain, following which she was taken to a healthcare. Doctors confirmed a case of sexually assault and noted that her condition was critical.

The girl's family filed a complaint at Gajol police station regarding the incident, based on which an investigation was launched and the man was held after he confessed the crime to the police officials. The incident was reported by India Today sharing details from the FIR copy.

Police Superintendent Pradeep Kumar Yadav were quoted in the media report as saying that the accused would be punished severely, and they have already filed a case against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.