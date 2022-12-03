West Bengal: 2 killed in bomb blast at TMC booth president’s Purba Medinipur residence

e-Paper Get App
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, December 03, 2022, 02:30 PM IST
Rajkumar Manna's house in Purba Medinipur. | Twitter/ANI
Purba Medinipur: A blast occurred at the residence of Trinamool Congress booth president Rajkumar Manna in the Arjun Nagar area under Bhupati Nagar Police Station in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district on Friday night.

At least two people were killed and several others injured in the blast which took place near the venue of senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee's scheduled rally in the district, news agency PTI reported police as informing.

According to OC (Officer-in-Charge) Bhupati Nagar, Kajal Datta, two bodies recovered from the spot are yet to be identified.

Party's National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee is scheduled to hold a public rally today in Contai which falls in the same district.

