 West Bengal: 10 Houses Gutted In Fire After Massiv Blaze Erupts In Kolkata's Ultadanga Area; Visuals Surface
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWest Bengal: 10 Houses Gutted In Fire After Massiv Blaze Erupts In Kolkata's Ultadanga Area; Visuals Surface

West Bengal: 10 Houses Gutted In Fire After Massiv Blaze Erupts In Kolkata's Ultadanga Area; Visuals Surface

As per the officials, six fire tenders were present at the spot. The cause of the fire and the extend of damage caused is yet to be ascertained, they added.

ANIUpdated: Sunday, November 24, 2024, 12:28 PM IST
article-image
Visual From The Spot Of The Incident | IANS

Kolkata: At least 10 houses were gutted after a massive fire broke out in the Ultadanga area of Kolkata in West Bengal on Sunday, fire department officials said.

According to the officials, the fire broke out at around 7.30 am today.

Efforts to douse the blaze was underway at the time of filing this report.

Read Also
West Bengal: Fire Breaks Out In Nizam Palace Quarters Adjacent To CBI Office In Kolkata; No...
article-image

Statement Of Officials

FPJ Shorts
IBPS PO Mains 2024 Admit Card Released: Download Now from ibps.in – Here's How
IBPS PO Mains 2024 Admit Card Released: Download Now from ibps.in – Here's How
ISL: Mohun Bagan Super Giant Sink Jamshedpur FC 3-0 To Go Top Of The Table
ISL: Mohun Bagan Super Giant Sink Jamshedpur FC 3-0 To Go Top Of The Table
UP Accident: 8 People Injured After Canter Hits 2 Cars On Yamuna Expressway In Gautam Buddh Nagar; Visuals Surface
UP Accident: 8 People Injured After Canter Hits 2 Cars On Yamuna Expressway In Gautam Buddh Nagar; Visuals Surface
Maharashtra Elections Results 2024: NOTA Votes Decline In Mumbai; Highest Number In Anushakti Nagar Seat, Lowest In Mankhurd-Shivaji Nagar
Maharashtra Elections Results 2024: NOTA Votes Decline In Mumbai; Highest Number In Anushakti Nagar Seat, Lowest In Mankhurd-Shivaji Nagar

"Soon after receiving the information, the officials of fire department immediately reached to the spot and are engaged in the firefighting operation," the officials said.

As per the officials, six fire tenders were present at the spot. The cause of the fire and the extend of damage caused is yet to be ascertained, they added.

More details are awaited.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UP Accident: 8 People Injured After Canter Hits 2 Cars On Yamuna Expressway In Gautam Buddh Nagar;...

UP Accident: 8 People Injured After Canter Hits 2 Cars On Yamuna Expressway In Gautam Buddh Nagar;...

J&K: Security Forces Launch Search Operation In Sidhra After Suspected Explosives Reported

J&K: Security Forces Launch Search Operation In Sidhra After Suspected Explosives Reported

Andhra Pradesh: 7 Killed, 4 Injured After RTC Bus Collides With Auto Carrying Agricultural Labourers...

Andhra Pradesh: 7 Killed, 4 Injured After RTC Bus Collides With Auto Carrying Agricultural Labourers...

Uttar Pradesh: Violence Erupts In Sambhal As Team Tries To Survey Jama Masjid

Uttar Pradesh: Violence Erupts In Sambhal As Team Tries To Survey Jama Masjid

West Bengal: 10 Houses Gutted In Fire After Massiv Blaze Erupts In Kolkata's Ultadanga Area; Visuals...

West Bengal: 10 Houses Gutted In Fire After Massiv Blaze Erupts In Kolkata's Ultadanga Area; Visuals...