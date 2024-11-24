West Bengal: 10 Houses Gutted In Fire After Massiv Blaze Erupts In Kolkata's Ultadanga Area; Visuals Surface

Visual From The Spot Of The Incident | IANS

Kolkata: At least 10 houses were gutted after a massive fire broke out in the Ultadanga area of Kolkata in West Bengal on Sunday, fire department officials said.

According to the officials, the fire broke out at around 7.30 am today.

Efforts to douse the blaze was underway at the time of filing this report.

#WATCH | West Bengal: Fire broke out in Kolkata's Ultadanga area at around 7:30 am. Six fire tenders present at the spot. More than 10 houses were burnt in the fire. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/QdLChunrSQ — ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2024

Kolkata: A fire broke out in Ultadanga area around 7:30 am, spreading to several houses. Six fire engines controlled the blaze, and no casualties were reported pic.twitter.com/VnzJ5O2YTB — IANS (@ians_india) November 24, 2024

Statement Of Officials

"Soon after receiving the information, the officials of fire department immediately reached to the spot and are engaged in the firefighting operation," the officials said.

As per the officials, six fire tenders were present at the spot. The cause of the fire and the extend of damage caused is yet to be ascertained, they added.

More details are awaited.

