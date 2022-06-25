'We're not here to do politics': Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann hold 'Tiranga Yatra' in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann hold roadshow in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu | Photo: ANI

Eyeing Assembly Polls, Delhi chief minister and Aam Admi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann are in Himachal where the duo are holding a road in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu.

Kejriwal, along with Mann, reportedly began his 'Tiranga Yatra' from Dhalpur in Kullu, where the party leaders were welcomed by the party workers.

Holding a roadshow, Kejriwal addressed the people saying that the Aam Aadmi Party began its career from the 'Anna movement', which later turned into a political party for the people.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"We don't know politics. We're not here to do politics," he said, adding that the party had vowed to eliminate corruption from the country. "We vowed to eliminate corruption from the country. 1st, we ended corruption in Delhi & then initiated it in Punjab," he said.

Speaking about the AAP's action against corruption in the party's ruling state Kejriwal said, "Did you ever hear about a CM sending his min to jail?" referring to the party's decision to suspend and arrest former Health Minister of Punjab Vijay Singla ovber corruption charges.

"Mann Sahab found out that his Health Min is involved in unscrupulous activities. Oppn, media didn't know. Had he wanted, he could've brushed it under carpet or asked for his share from min. But he sent him to jail," Kejriwal said.

This is Kejriwal's fourth visit to the hill state in recent days. Kejriwal's visit assumes significance in the view of the Assembly elections to be held in Himachal Pradesh at the end of this year. The AAP leaders had last visited the state's Hamirpur district on June 11, ahead of the crucial Assembly elections.

After the massive victory of the Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab, now party's focus is on the 2022 assembly elections to be held in Himachal Pradesh.

this is a developing story