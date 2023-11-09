'Welcome Back Henry!': Adv Jai Anant Dehadrai Posts Video Of Pet's Return To Home After Alleging Mahua Moitra 'Kidnapped' The Dog

Screengrab

Advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai, who alleged that Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, 'kidnapped' his pet Rottweiler Henry, said that the dog is back with him. In an X (formerly Twitter) post, Dehadrai said that Henry was "thrilled" to be back home. The advocate also posted a video of his pet running towards him in his office.

"Welcome back Henry! Thank you for all the support, prayers and wishes. Henry is thrilled to be back home," Dehadrai wrote in the X post.

Dehadrai had accused Moitra of 'kidnapping' Henry

In a letter to the Delhi Police commissioner last month, Dehadrai accused the TMC MP of "stealing" and "hiding" his pet dog Henry. He also alleged that Moitra was using the pet dog to blackmail him into withdrawing his complaint made with the CBI. The allegation came after Moitra sent a legal notice to Dehadrai. Since then, the advocate has been posting videos and photos of Henry saying that he missed his pet.

The public row over Henry has had social media users sharing their views on the matter. While Dehadrai in his complaint to Delhi Police recounted and went into detail to establish how he has brought up Henry since the pet was 40 days old, the letter also has an emotional touch with the advocate saying that he shares the relationship of a parent and child with his pet dog. On the other hand, Moitra, in a letter countering businessman Darshan Hiranandani's affidavit, called Dehadrai a "jilted ex."

