'Cash For Query' Row: Mahua Moitra's Ex-Partner Accuses Her Of 'Trespassing', Lodges Complaint

Advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai, who is also Mahua Moitra's former partner, has filed a complaint against the Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP, alleging "trespassing" into his residence.

What is Dehadrai's complaint?

In his complaint, he stated that she arrived at his home unannounced on November 5 and 6.

"Mahua Moitra, Member of Parliament came unannounced to my residence on 05.11.2023 at around 11 am and on 06.11.2023 at around 9 am. There is every possibility that Moitra might intentionally come to my residential premises with the sole objective of filing further fraudulent complaints against me. I have previously informed the Commissioner of Police, Delhi, regarding these fraudulent and bogus complaints by Ms Moitra," Dehadrai's complaint against Moitra read.

Dehadrai asserted that her visit to his residence had a clear intent of trespass and intimidation.

He further urged the police to conduct an investigation into the matter and initiate a case.

'Cash for query' allegations against Moitra

Jai Anant Dehadrai gained prominence when BJP MP Nishikant Dubey wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, alleging that Mahua Moitra accepted bribes in exchange for posing questions in the House.

Dubey claimed that he based his accusations on Dehadrai's letter, wherein the lawyer stated that he possessed indisputable evidence of the TMC MP receiving payments from Hiranandani in return for raising questions about the Adani Group.

Moitra has vehemently denied these allegations and labeled them as "defamatory." She also sent a legal notice to BJP MP Nishikant Dubey and advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai regarding their assertions.

