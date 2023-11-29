'We Will Implement CAA, No One Can Stop It': Amit Shah Challenges CM Mamata Banerjee At Kolkata Rally; Watch

Kolkata: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday at a rally in Kolkata once again said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led central government will implement Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and also dared West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee saying that no one can stop CAA from being implemented.

"Bengal has that highest cases of infiltration. How can development happen if the number of infiltration is so high. We will implement CAA and no one can stop it. Mamata Banerjee once stopped the Parliament over this issue and now she is giving voter cards to infiltrators," mentioned Shah.

Shah targets Mamata

Taking further potshots at the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government, the Union Home Minister mentioned that the Communists and the TMC have 'destroyed' Bengal.

"I am from Gujarat and I have not seen such crores of money being found from a minister's house. Can Mamata suspend Jyotipriya Mallick, Anubrata Mondal and Partha Chatterjee from TMC," asked Shah.

Urging people to re-elect Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister, Shah added, "Give Modiji as many votes so that in his oath taking ceremony he ends up saying that he became the Prime Minister just because of Bengal."

BJP confident of victory in Bengal

Shah also showed confidence in forming West Bengal government in 2026 Assembly election with 2\3 majority.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections scheduled next year, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), is once again harping on Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

In 2019 Lok Sabha election BJP got 18 out of 42 Lok Sabha seats.

Meanwhile, Mamata Banerjee had written a letter to Shah urging him not to rush through the criminal bills scheduled to be placed in the winter session of the Parliament.