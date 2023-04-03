'Previous governments were known for scams': PM Modi at Diamond Jubilee celebrations of CBI in Delhi; watch video |

Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked the 60th anniversary of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi on Monday. He conferred medals to the recipients of the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service and Gold Medal for Best Investigating Officers of CBI during an Investiture Ceremony today.

PM Modi lauded CBI for their commendable service

PM Modi addressed the CBI officials during the ceremony. He praised the agency stating that it has given strength and hope to the common people in the country. He also said that the agency has emerged as a brand itself in the society for justice.

"CBI has given hope and strength to the common citizen. People hold protests to demand CBI inquiry as CBI has emerged as a brand for justice," said PM Modi in his address.

While speaking on the importance of agencies like the CBI, PM Modi said, "India cannot move forward without professional and efficient Institutions like CBI. From bank frauds to wildlife-related frauds, the CBI's scope of work has increased manifold but the main responsibility of the CBI is to make the country corruption free."

PM Modi attacked Congress over black money

While launching a scathing attack on the Congress, PM Modi said that the previous governments were known for scams, while we (the current government) have put a hold on black money.

"10 years ago, there was a competition to do more and more corruption. Big scams took place during that time but the accused were not scared because the system stood by them… After 2014, we worked on a mission mode against corruption, black money," said PM Modi.

"I know that the people against whom you are taking action are very powerful, they have been part of the govt & system for years. Even today they are in power in some states, but you (CBI) have to focus on your work, no corrupt person should be spared," he added.

New CBI office complexes in Shillong, Pune and Nagpur inaugurated

Apart from the Investiture Ceremony, the Prime Minister also inaugurated the new office complexes of CBI in Shillong, Pune, and Nagpur. These new offices are expected to enhance the agency's capacity to investigate cases and provide better facilities to its staff.

Launch of a postage stamp, commemorative coin and Twitter handle

To mark the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of the CBI, PM Modi released a postage stamp and commemorative coin. Additionally, he launched the Twitter handle of the central probing agency, which is expected to facilitate better communication with the public and media.

Establishment of the CBI

The CBI was established on April 1, 1963, by a resolution of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India. Over the past 60 years, the agency has played a crucial role in investigating and solving various high-profile cases.