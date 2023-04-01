Some people have pledged to ruin my image: PM Modi's veiled dig at Congress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday made a veiled attack on the opposition accusing Congress of “attempting” to tarnish his image. They have been shouting “Modi teri kabra khudegi,” he said.

“Some people have pledged to ruin my image and they have been making these attempts since 2014. Some are doing it within the country, while some are supporting these people from outside. But the people of this country, including the poor, middle class, tribal, backward and dalits, are my 'suraksha chakra' (security cover),” Modi said.

He was addressing a programme after flagging off Vande Bharat Express Train at Rani Kamlapati Railway Station in Bhopal on Saturday. This train will cut short the travel time between Bhopal and New Delhi.

They are frustrated: Modi's dig at opposition

Without naming his political opponents, he asserted that to spoil his image, they have given ‘supari’ to myriad kind of people. “They are frustrated as I enjoy security cover of every Indian,” he declared.

“But I would urge people of Madhya Pradesh to continue your support for the development vision and not to fall under false trap. Madhya Pradesh has a crucial role in the development of the country,” Modi made this appeal to the people of Madhya Pradesh where the assembly election is due later this year.

He slammed Congress for not upgrading railway connectivity despite being in power for decades. He said the Indian Railways used to get only Rs600 crore budget before 2014, which now has increased up to Rs13,000 crore.

Previous govts focused only on keeping one family happy: PM Modi

“This is the basic difference between the Congress and the BJP governments. After Independence, we have got a setup model of Indian Railways, and it needed upgradation. However, previous governments focused only on keeping happy one family (indicated towards Gandhi family),” Modi added.

In nine years, now Indian railways have become more secure and has better cleanliness, he declared.

The prime minister said in 11 states, including MP, 100% electrification work has been achieved. Farmers of the state are creating new record in production of every type of crops. State is scripting new saga of development, he added.

About Vande Bharat Express, he said in coming days, tourist inflow will increase at local tourist destinations like Bhimbethaka, Udaigiri, Bhojpur etc. Tourism will open new vistas of job opportunities.