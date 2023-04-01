 Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Express will boost business: PM Modi
Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Express will boost business: PM Modi

PM Modi blamed the previous governments for railway's 'poor' condition

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, April 01, 2023, 04:38 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the newly-launched Vande Bharat Express will boost Bhopal's connectivity with national capital New Delhi, which will consequently improve business and employment opportunities for the people.

Addressing public at Rani Kamlapati Station in Bhopal on Saturday, PM Modi blamed the previous governments for railway's 'poor' condition. "On the other hand, we ensure immediate action after passengers complaints."

The PM claimed that train accidents have reduced since his government held the reins.

"We have raised MP's rail budget to Rs 13000 crore against previous government's Rs 600 crore. Every year, atleast 6000 rail routes are getting electrified against just 600 villages a year during previous government's tenure."

PM Modi took to his political opponents saying, "The opposition has pledged that Modi Teri Kabra khudegi" (Modi, your grave would be dug). However, I have a shield of country's poor, middle-class people, tribals and dalits that will protect me."

