We have to unitedly fight against fascist forces: Congress president-elect Mallikarjun Kharge | ANI

In his first press conference after the result, Congress President-elect Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday said that they have to unitedly fight against the fascist forces that are attacking the democratic institutions under the garb of communalism.

He will take charge on October 26.

"We all have to work like workers of the party, nobody is big or small in the party," Kharge said.

"I want to congratulate my partner Shashi Tharoor as well. I met him and discussed how to take the party forward. I want to thank Sonia Gandhi on behalf of all party workers. Under her leadership, we formed our govt in the centre twice," Kharge added.

Tharoor congratulates Kharge

"I went to his (Mallikarjun Kharge) residence and congratulated him on his victory. He is a senior leader and will always guide the party. I'm extremely happy as over 1000 delegates voted for me. Our workers are the real pride of our party," Shashi Tharoor said.

For the first time in 24 years, the party has got a chief who does not belong to the Nehru-Gandhi family.

The new president will take place of Sonia Gandhi who has been serving as interim president after Rahul Gandhi stepped down from the post following the party's debacle in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Sonia Gandhi congratulates Kharge on winning Congress presidential election, Rahul calls post "historic responsibility"

Outgoing Congress president Sonia Gandhi and party's General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday reached the residence of Mallikarjun Kharge and congratulated him on being elected as the new party president.

They also met Kharge's wife Radhabai Kharge on the occasion.

Rahul Gandhi, who is in the Bharat Jodo Yatra (currently in the Andhra Pradesh leg of the 3,500 km-long march), also extended wishes to Kharge and said that the post he has been elected for "represents a democratic vision of India".

Taking to Twitter, Gandhi said that Kharge's vast experience (which goes beyond 50 years in politics) will serve the party well.

"Congratulations to Mallikarjun Kharge ji on being elected as the President of @INCIndia. The Congress President represents a democratic vision of India. His vast experience and ideological commitment will serve the party well as he takes on this historic responsibility," Gandhi tweeted.