Congress presidential election results: Shashi Tharoor congratulates Mallikarjun Kharge on big win; read what he said

Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor (L) and Mallikarjun Kharge (R) | FPJ

Mallikarjun Kharge is the new non-Gandhi President of the Indian National Congress after he defeated senior leader Shashi Tharoor in a historic election. Reacting to the Congress Presidential Poll result Shashi Tharoor congratulates Mallikarjun Kharge post defeat.

Tharoor tweeted today, "It is a great honour & a huge responsibility to be President of @INCIndia &I wish @Kharge ji all success in that task. It was a privilege to have received the support of over a thousand colleagues,& to carry the hopes& aspirations of so many well-wishers of Congress across India."

Kharge won with 7,897 votes in the Congress presidential election against Shashi Tharoor who got 1,072 votes.