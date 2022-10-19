e-Paper Get App
Congress presidential election results: Shashi Tharoor congratulates Mallikarjun Kharge on big win; read what he said

Congress presidential election results: Shashi Tharoor congratulates Mallikarjun Kharge on big win; read what he said

For the first time in 24 years that the party got a party chief who does not belong to the Nehru-Gandhi family.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, October 19, 2022, 02:43 PM IST
article-image
Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor (L) and Mallikarjun Kharge (R) | FPJ
Mallikarjun Kharge is the new non-Gandhi President of the Indian National Congress after he defeated senior leader Shashi Tharoor in a historic election. Reacting to the Congress Presidential Poll result Shashi Tharoor congratulates Mallikarjun Kharge post defeat.

Tharoor tweeted today, "It is a great honour & a huge responsibility to be President of @INCIndia &I wish @Kharge ji all success in that task. It was a privilege to have received the support of over a thousand colleagues,& to carry the hopes& aspirations of so many well-wishers of Congress across India."

Kharge won with 7,897 votes in the Congress presidential election against Shashi Tharoor who got 1,072 votes.

