We don’t want to divide people, we want to unite them: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on bulldozer demolitions

Amid ongoing politics over demoliton of illegal structures in Jahangirpuri, West Bengal Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said we don’t want to bulldoze and divide the people of India.

On Wednesday, bulldozers had razed several concrete and temporary structures close to a mosque in Jahangirpuri as part of an anti-encroachment drive by the BJP-ruled civic body, days after the northwest Delhi neighbourhood was rocked by communal violence leading to political furore.

Mamata Banerjee was speaking at the ongoing Bengal Global Business Summit 2022 said, "We don’t want to divide the people, we want to unite the people."

Further she said, "Unity is our main strength, culturally you will be very sound if you are united."

"We don’t want to bulldoze. We don’t want to divide the people, we want to unite the people. Unity is our main strength, culturally you will be very sound if you are united. But, if you are divided, it will fall," Mamata Banerjee was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The Supreme Court today ordered that the status quo shall be maintained for another two weeks on the demolition drive carried out by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

A Bench comprising of Justice L Nageshwar Rao and Justice BR Gavai also issued notice to North DMC and others, asking them to file a reply on the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind's petition against the drive in Jahangirpuri.

Extending the interim relief for another two weeks, the top court also clarified that it will take a serious view on the demolition drive which was carried out even after the information was given to the Mayor of maintaining a status quo by the apex court on Thursday, April 20.

The apex court also said that it will take a serious view of the demolition on Wednesday, which was carried out even after its orders though the NDMC Mayor was informed.

SC had intervened twice to stop the drive after it took cognizance of the petition filed by Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind against the demolition.

Published on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 04:18 PM IST