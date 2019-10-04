'We can't talk to Pakistan if they have guns in one hand and bombs in other': Shashi Tharoor on Kashmir issue

Tharoor said, "We remember 26/11 attack on India when 160 people died and after that terror attacks took place at some places. Recently Uri and Pulwama attack took place, so time and again people from Pakistan have crossed the Line of Control (LoC) and attacked us. It is not a new thing. I think that our government must be ready."

He said that in this matter both Congress and BJP's stand are the same. "We can't negotiate with a gun pointed to our heads. It's the position of India. There's no need for a third party. We're not talking to them (Pakistan) right now because they're using terrorists and we can never accept that."