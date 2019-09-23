We are striving to provide one medical college for every two districts: Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that his government is striving to provide at least one medical college for every two districts in the state. He said that the government is working on the plan to establish 15 more new medical colleges from 2020.

"From 1947 to 2016, there were 12 government medical colleges in the state. Our government has taken up construction of 15 new medical colleges, 2 AIIMS, cancer institute between 2016-19. We are also adding super-speciality blocks to the already existing medical colleges," said Adityanath.

"We have started the work on 15 more new medical colleges. This when we are already working on 15, out of which we have started admission in 7 from this year," said Adityanath while addressing an event here on Monday.

"700 students are studying MBBS in these 7 new medical colleges established by us. When these students will come out they will increase the outreach of the health facility in rural areas. We are planning to give atleast one medical college for two districts in Uttar Pradesh," he added.

He said that there over 1.18 lakh families are covered under Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana benefitting more than 6 crore people in the state. "While the Chief Minister Jan Arogya Yojana covers over 8 lakh 45 thousand families with over 50 lakh beneficiaries," said Adityanath.