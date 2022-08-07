WBSSC Scam: Arrested TMC leader Partha Chatterjee won't resign from MLA post, says lawyer | ANI

Kolkata: Suspended TMC leader Partha Chatterjee doesn’t want to resign from his MLA post, said his lawyer on Sunday.

Even though Chatterjee’s lawyer during the court trial said that he is a common man and is also ready to resign from his MLA post, talking to Free Press Journal, another lawyer of Chatterjee Sukanya Bhattacharya said that the former minister is ‘unhappy’ with the argument presented before the court and also said that he will not resign from MLA post.

“I have met Chatterjee in Presidency Correctional Home. He expressed his unhappiness about the argument presented before the court. He said that he won’t resign from his MLA post. He also mentioned that he is with his party and has full faith in TMC,” said Sukanya, adding that she will meet Chatterjee again on Monday.

It may be noted that while appealing for bail for Chatterjee, his lawyer at special Enforcement Directorate (ED) court said that he had been suspended from his party and ministerial post for which even if he is granted bail he won’t run away anywhere but will cooperate with the investigation.

Meanwhile, a bed has been given to Chatterjee in jail and in keeping with the doctor’s advice, diabetic diet is being served to the suspended TMC leader.

It is pertinent to mention that TMC spokesperson and state general secretary Kunal Ghosh has been asked not to speak anything about Chatterjee.