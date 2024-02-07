WB: TMC Accuses Centre Of 'Fiscal Federal Terrorism' For Withholding Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan Funds

The fund flow gets further tightened to Bengal, the Trinamool Congress on Wednesday had claimed that while Bengal is owed over Rs 1754.79 crore for Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, it has been offered just Rs 311 crore only.

The ruling party of West Bengal has described the development as "fiscal federal terrorism".

"Central Govt has declared war against Bengal"

"The Central Govt., in what can only be described as Fiscal Federal Terrorism, has declared war against Bengal on all fronts. After withholding funds for MGNREGA, Awas Yojana, and Gram Sadak Yojana, now funds for Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan are halted. Bengal is owed Rs. 1,754.79 Cr, but a mere Rs. 311.294 Cr has been released – less than a quarter of what's due. If PM @narendramodi believes he can escape consequences for this vindictive approach towards our people, he's in for a rude awakening!" wrote TMC in their official X handle.

Meanwhile, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee while addressing a public programme at Howrah once again stated that she will continue her fight till the funds are cleared by the central government.

"The poor people those who worked under 100 days job scheme is deprived of their money. The state government had started paying them. I have earlier met the Prime Minister and had informed him even then nothing has happened," added Mamata.