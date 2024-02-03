West Bengal: Congress, TMC Spar Over Lok Sabha Seats, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Hints At BJP-TMC Setting

West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury | File Photo

A day after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her doubts whether the Congress can get even 40 Lok Sabha seats, West Bengal Pradesh Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury hinted towards 'setting' between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Addressing the media, Chowdhury said, "BJP claims that we (Congress) won't win much seats and now the TMC supremo is also saying the same. This is the setting between the two parties."

I won't comment on claims of Mamata Banerjee: Jairam Ramesh

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh added, "We should think nationally and above the state politics. I have heard the claims of Mamata Banerjee but I won't comment on it. We will win more seats. Mamataji says that she is part of I.N.D.I.A. bloc and our primary target is to defeat BJP and RSS."

Meanwhile, on the second day of agitation against the central government, Mamata again said that she will go 'all out' to defeat BJP.

"If every regional parties come forward along with frontal organization then we can beat BJP. If BJP thinks that they will stay forever then they are ewong. Khela Hobe (the game is on) and we will win," added the TMC Supremo.