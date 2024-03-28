WB Shocker: CISF Constable Shoots Himself Inside Kolkata Airport; Suicide Suspected

Picture for representation

Kolkata: A CISF constable, C Vishnu (22) shot himself from his service rifle at Kolkata airport early morning on Thursday.

After the incident the CISF and airport officials took Vishnu who hails from Telangana, to a local private hospital where he had succumbed to his injuries.

Vishnu who had joined the service in 2022, was on duty at the watch tower near gate no. 5 and at around 5:19 am a gunshot was heard in that area.

According to Bidhannagar police officials, Vishnu had a shot injury on his forehead from his own rifle.

“It is being ascertained whether the shot was fired accidentally or was done purposely to commit suicide,” said the officer.

The hospital sources said that despite giving CPR the CISF constable had succumbed to his injuries.