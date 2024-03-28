 WB Shocker: CISF Constable Shoots Himself Inside Kolkata Airport; Suicide Suspected
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWB Shocker: CISF Constable Shoots Himself Inside Kolkata Airport; Suicide Suspected

WB Shocker: CISF Constable Shoots Himself Inside Kolkata Airport; Suicide Suspected

According to Bidhannagar police officials, Vishnu had a shot injury on his forehead from his own rifle.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Thursday, March 28, 2024, 10:26 PM IST
article-image
Picture for representation

Kolkata: A CISF constable, C Vishnu (22) shot himself from his service rifle at Kolkata airport early morning on Thursday.

After the incident the CISF and airport officials took Vishnu who hails from Telangana, to a local private hospital where he had succumbed to his injuries.

Read Also
Kolkata: 3 School Children Severely Injured In Explosion Near Gangarampur
article-image

Security Guard Sustains Gunshot Injury At Gate No. 5 Watch Tower

Vishnu who had joined the service in 2022, was on duty at the watch tower near gate no. 5 and at around 5:19 am a gunshot was heard in that area.

According to Bidhannagar police officials, Vishnu had a shot injury on his forehead from his own rifle.

Read Also
DGCA Orders Investigation After IndiGo Plane Hits Stationary AI Express Plane At Kolkata Airport
article-image

CISF Constable's Death Due To Gunshot Wound Investigated

“It is being ascertained whether the shot was fired accidentally or was done purposely to commit suicide,” said the officer.

The hospital sources said that despite giving CPR the CISF constable had succumbed to his injuries.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

ED Questions AAP Leaders In Goa Liquor Policy Scam Investigation; Kejriwal's Custody Extended

ED Questions AAP Leaders In Goa Liquor Policy Scam Investigation; Kejriwal's Custody Extended

Gujarat: NDPS Court Imposes 2 Lakh Fine On Sacked IPS Officer Sanjiv Bhatt In Drug Planting Case

Gujarat: NDPS Court Imposes 2 Lakh Fine On Sacked IPS Officer Sanjiv Bhatt In Drug Planting Case

Who Was Mukhtar Ansari? Know About The Gangster-Turned-Politician Who Died Due To Heart Attack In...

Who Was Mukhtar Ansari? Know About The Gangster-Turned-Politician Who Died Due To Heart Attack In...

WB Shocker: CISF Constable Shoots Himself Inside Kolkata Airport; Suicide Suspected

WB Shocker: CISF Constable Shoots Himself Inside Kolkata Airport; Suicide Suspected

BREAKING: Jailed Gangster-Turned-Politician Mukhtar Ansari Dies Of Heart Attack, Was Brought To...

BREAKING: Jailed Gangster-Turned-Politician Mukhtar Ansari Dies Of Heart Attack, Was Brought To...