 DGCA Orders Investigation After IndiGo Plane Hits Stationary AI Express Plane At Kolkata Airport
DGCA Orders Investigation After IndiGo Plane Hits Stationary AI Express Plane At Kolkata Airport

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, March 27, 2024, 04:28 PM IST
article-image
Snake found in Air India Express plane, DGCA orders probe | Representative Image/ Wikimedia Commons

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation off-rostered pilots of IndiGo Airlines on Wednesday and ordered a detailed investigation after an Indigo plane hit a stationary Air India Express aircraft while taxiing at Kolkata Airport.

A senior DGCA official informed that after the incident both the pilots of the IndiGo A320 VT-ISS plane hit stationary Air India Express 737 VT-TGG during a taxi in Kolkata.

"We have ordered a detailed investigation into the matter and both the pilots of IndiGo airlines have been off-rostered. The ground staff will also be questioned during the investigation. Both the flights have been grounded for detailed inspection," the official said.

"The wingtip of a taxiing aircraft of another airline grazed one of our aircraft, which was stationary and awaiting clearance to enter the runway at Kolkata for a scheduled operation to Chennai.

The aircraft has since returned to the bay and further investigation is underway, for which we are coordinating with the regulator and airport authorities. We apologise for the inconvenience caused to guests due to external circumstances," an Air India Express spokesperson said. 

