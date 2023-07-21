WB: Police Say No Evidence Of BJP Woman Candidate Being Manhandled, Her Clothes Torn During Panchayat Polls In Howrah

West Bengal DGP M. Malaviya |

As political slugfest continues over the reported violence in West Bengal ahead of and during the Panchayat polls, the state police on Friday revealed that one of the complaints filed by the BJP regarding its woman candidate being assaulted at a polling station in Howrah has turned out to be false after probe.

West Bengal DGP M. Malaviya on Friday told reporters that on July 13, SP Howrah Rural had received a complaint by email from the BJP that on July 8, a woman was forcibly pulled out from a polling booth in Howrah's Panchla and her clothes were torn.

"On this complaint, police were directed to file FIR and conduct further investigation," Malaviya said.

"During probe, evidence shows that no such incident occurred. Police and Central Forces were present in the polling booth," he said.

The WB DGP also added that further probe is on in the matter.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Since the announcement of the panchayat elections on June 8, approximately 36 individuals have tragically lost their lives. Among the victims of election-day violence, there were 18 casualties in total. Out of these, 10 were supporters of the Trinamool party, four were from the Congress party, and two each belonged to the BJP and the Communist Party of India (Marxist). Additionally, there were 18 more fatalities recorded between June 8 and July 7.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)