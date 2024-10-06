WB Jayanagar Minor Rape-Murder Case: Calcutta HC Instructs Victim’s Autopsy At Kalyani AIIMS

Representative Image

Kolkata: Calcutta High Court on Sunday had instructed autopsy of the victim of Jaynagar rape and murder incident at Kalyani AIIMS.

According to the High Court sources, in case there is ‘lack of infrastructure’ at Kalyani AIIMS, then the autopsy can be conducted at JNM hospital at Kalyani by a doctor from AIIMS.

“In case the autopsy takes place at the JNM hospital then one staff of JNM can be present during the autopsy but the doctors of AIIMS will only conduct the autopsy. The parents of the victim can stay outside the room where the autopsy will take place and only the parents of the victim can see the video of the autopsy. Judicial Magistrate of the Baruipur court will have to be present during the autopsy and the body should reach Kalyani AIIMS by 11:45 am on Monday,” said the court sources quoting Justice Tirthankar Ghosh.

Notably, the father of the victim wanted the autopsy from a central government run hospital, following which the state police had moved the court and by the instruction of Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam, emergency hearing was done on Sunday.

The Calcutta High court also slammed the state for not adding POCSO sections as the victim is a minor and below 10 years of age.

It can be recalled that on Saturday, Palash Chandra Dhali, SP Baruipur said that after autopsy POCSO sections will be added.

The local people of Jaynagar took out protest rallies demanding ‘Justice’ for the rape and murder of the minor girl.

The victim’s mother alleged that the police were ‘inactive’ despite their complaint.

“The police didn’t work so we don’t have faith in the state police. We want a CBI probe,” said the victim’s mother.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said while inaugurating Durga Puja pandal said that the culprits will be punished within three months.

“When some stray incident happens in West Bengal everyone shouts and when something untoward happens elsewhere then no one speaks about it. Crime is crime. Strong action will be taken against the culprits. I want police to give capital punishment within three months in the Jaynagar incident,” added Mamata.