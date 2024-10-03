Mumbai: Missing Minor Girl Who Was Located By Crime Branch Says She Was Raped By Father; Tardeo Police Register Case

Representative Image |

Mumbai: Mumbai Crime Branch's Unit 3 successfully located a missing 17-year-old girl. However, during the investigation, Police Constable Vinod Parab, who handled the case with dedication and treated the girl like his own daughter, uncovered shocking details about the girl's disappearance. After a thorough inquiry, it was revealed that the girl's father was raping her for 5 years.

After this shocking information, the Tardeo Police Station has registered a case against the father under multiple sections, including Sections 64(f), 64(i), 64(m), 74, 65(1), 115(2) of BNS and sections 4,6,8 and 12 of the POCSO Act (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences). The father has been arrested and further investigation is underway.

This case highlights the disturbing circumstances behind the girl's decision to leave home, and the crime branch unit 3 has arrested the accused father from the satrasta circle. Yesterday late night accused was handed over to the Tardeo police station.

Missing Complaint Filed

On October 2, 2024, between 7:30 AM and 8:30 AM, a complaint was filed by 46 years old father, regarding the abduction of his 17-year-old daughter. According to the complaint, an unknown individual lured the girl away from their home, deceiving her and taking her from her father's lawful custody. Based on this complaint, a kidnapping case was registered on October 2, 2024.

During the parallel investigation of crime branch unit 3, police constables Ghatkar and Parab from the concerned unit 3 received information that led them to the Mahalaxmi Railway Station area, where they successfully located the missing girl. Further investigation is ongoing to ascertain the details surrounding the abduction.

About The Case

The 46-year-old accused is a native of UP and has been living in the Mahalakshmi area for the past several years. The accused, who worked as a gardener at Mahalakshmi Race Course, had brought his unborn daughter to Mumbai three to four months ago from the village. A 17-year-old girl ran away from home on the morning of October 2 due to her father's sexual harassment.

A case of kidnapping was registered at Tardeo Police Station after a complaint was filed by the father of the 17-year-old girl between 7:30 and 8:30 AM. Then police constable Vinod Parab of Unit Three and Ghatkar found the 17-year-old girl at Mahalakshmi railway station.

The investigation did not stop at this point, police constable Vinod Parab very skillfully dug out the reason behind the girl leaving the house. At that time, the victim girl revealed the shocking fact that her father had been sexually abusing her for the past five years. Then Assistant Police Inspector Sameer Mujawar of Unit 3 and his team arrested the accused from Sat Rasta Circle on October 2 in the evening.

The 46-year-old accused lives with his wife in the Mahalakshmi area of ​​Mumbai and the 17-year-old daughter lives with her grandparents at her native place in Uttar Pradesh. The girl completed her education up to class 11 in the village and was a partial dropout.

The girl gave shocking information to the police that her father was sexually abusing her even after going to the village. Also, the investigation revealed that the girl's mother was taking sleeping pills and the accused was giving his wife too many sleeping pills and sexually assaulting his own daughter. The girl's father had threatened to kill her if she would reveal this to anyone. Therefore for 5 years, the girl endured sexual abuse.