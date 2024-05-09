 WB Governor CV Anand Bose, Accused Of Molestation Charge, Shows CCTV Footage Of Raj Bhavan Premise Of May 2 To Around 100 People
WB Governor on Wednesday announced that he would show the CCTV footage to citizens of the state, except politician Mamata Banerjee and her police.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, May 09, 2024, 01:23 PM IST
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose | File pic

West Bengal Governor CV Anand Bose on Thursaday, showed the CCTV footage of Raj Bhavan premises of May 2 to around 100 common people.

WB Governor on Wednesday announced that he would show the CCTV footage to citizens of state-except politician Mamata Banerjee and her police for the stand they had taken, which is in the public domain.

The official social media handle of Kolkata Raj Bhavan on Wednesday share a letter by the Governor addressed to Raj Bhavan staff, saying, "Hon'ble Governor Dr. C. V. Ananda Bose has launched a programme SACH KE SAAMNE in the background of the mischievous and fabricated allegations by the police that Raj Bhavan is not sparing the CCTV footages of an incident which is under the illegal and unconstitutional investigation of the police."

The letter further read, "Hon'ble Governor has decided that the CCTV footages can be seen by any citizen of West Bengal except politician Mamata Banerjee and her police for the stand they had taken, which is n public domain.Under the SACH KE SAAMNE programme anyone who wants to see the CCTV footage fully can send email at: adcrajbhavankolkata@gmail.com and governor-wb@nic.in or call at Raj Bhavan PBX at 033-22001641"

