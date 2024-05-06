West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose Asks Staff To 'Ignore Summons' After Being Allegedly Involved In Molestation Case

Kolkata: West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Sunday instructed his Raj Bhavan staff to 'ignore summons' served by the police in connection with the alleged molestation case against him.

The directives were posted on X by the Raj Bhavan handle; it also cited that under Article 361(2) and (3) of the Constitution, the state police cannot act in any manner whatsoever to inquire/investigate/set in motion any kind of proceedings against the Governor.

In the directives, it was also mentioned that Article 361 protectes the President, Governors, and Rajpramukhs.

"In the circumstances, all staff/ employees, including part-time, temporary, DRW, or those engaged in Raj Bhavan in any manner, are hereby directed to ignore any communication from the police in this respect and refrain from giving any statement online, offline, in person, over the phone or in any other manner. This will take immediate effect,” read part of the directives.

These new directives come a day after Kolkata police had sought CCTV footage from the Raj Bhavan premises as part of their inquiry and had also formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Sexual Harassment Case Against The Governor

On May 2nd, a female employee of Raj Bhawan registered a sexual harassment complaint against the Governor at Hare Street police station. However, since the Governor enjoys Constitutional immunity, the police could not take any action.