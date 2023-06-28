 WB: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Condition Improving, But Pain Persists, Says Official Statement
WB: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Condition Improving, But Pain Persists, Says Official Statement

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Wednesday, June 28, 2023, 09:56 PM IST
Mamata Banerjee | PTI

According to a recent press statement from the state secretariat Nabanna, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's condition has shown slight improvement, although she continues to experience pain, particularly during movement.

The statement revealed that a team of doctors, accompanied by a physiotherapist, conducted an examination of the Chief Minister on Wednesday evening. As part of her treatment, she underwent a two-hour physiotherapy session.

The doctors have advised her to maintain her current medication regimen and restrict her movements for the time being. The physiotherapy sessions will be ongoing to aid in her recovery process.

West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee Gets Hurt After Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing At Sevoke Airbase
