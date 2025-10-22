 WB: 3 Arrested For Assaulting Woman Doctor, Issuing Rape Threats At Uluberia Hospital
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWB: 3 Arrested For Assaulting Woman Doctor, Issuing Rape Threats At Uluberia Hospital

WB: 3 Arrested For Assaulting Woman Doctor, Issuing Rape Threats At Uluberia Hospital

The Joint Forum of Doctors, representing medical professionals across Bengal, inspected the facility and expressed alarm regarding physician safety during duty hours.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, October 22, 2025, 04:49 PM IST
article-image

Three individuals have been taken into custody in West Bengal's Uluberia following allegations that they physically attacked a female doctor at a government hospital and issued rape threats. The disturbing episode, occurring one year after the brutal rape and murder of a doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, has ignited fierce political disputes between the governing Trinamool Congress and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party.

The incident unfolded on Monday at Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay Government Medical College and Hospital in Howrah district. The perpetrators are reportedly family members of a hospitalised patient. Following a heated confrontation with the doctor that afternoon, they allegedly carried out the assault. Subsequently, the doctor lodged a police complaint, resulting in three arrests: Sheikh Samrat, Sheikh Babulal, a Home Guard serving as a traffic officer, and Sheikh Hasibul.

The Joint Forum of Doctors, representing medical professionals across Bengal, inspected the facility and expressed alarm regarding physician safety during duty hours.

Read Also
West Bengal News: Home Guard Arrested For Assaulting Junior Doctor At Howrah Hospital
article-image

The BJP has criticised Trinamool over the matter. State BJP chief Samik Bhattacharya accused the Mamata Banerjee administration of learning nothing from the RG Kar incident, claiming Trinamool has fostered a lawless environment where party-affiliated Home Guards and civic volunteers operate with impunity, noting the absence of CCTV surveillance.

FPJ Shorts
South African Pacer Kagiso Rabada Delights Rawalpindi Crowd With Playful Antics During PAK Vs SA 2nd Test Match; Video
South African Pacer Kagiso Rabada Delights Rawalpindi Crowd With Playful Antics During PAK Vs SA 2nd Test Match; Video
Was Karan Johar 'Intimately Involved' With Janhvi Kapoor's Family Member? Director Makes Scandalous Revelation
Was Karan Johar 'Intimately Involved' With Janhvi Kapoor's Family Member? Director Makes Scandalous Revelation
Sonam Kapoor's Iconic Diwali Outfits Styled By Sister Rhea
Sonam Kapoor's Iconic Diwali Outfits Styled By Sister Rhea
Viral Video: IIT Guwahati’s ‘Rocket And Patakha Battle’ Between Barak & Umiam Hostels Sparks Outrage; Police Step In
Viral Video: IIT Guwahati’s ‘Rocket And Patakha Battle’ Between Barak & Umiam Hostels Sparks Outrage; Police Step In

Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar declared women in Bengal "terrifyingly unsafe" under Banerjee's leadership, highlighting inadequate security and police accountability.

Trinamool spokesperson Arun Chakraborty condemned the incident whilst noting swift arrests, countering by questioning BJP's silence when their Nandigram member faced rape charges.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

RJD Leader Shweta Suman Breaks Down After Election Commission Cancels Her Candidature From Mohania -...

RJD Leader Shweta Suman Breaks Down After Election Commission Cancels Her Candidature From Mohania -...

Mehul Choksi Extradition: See Inside Photos Of Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail Cell Where Fugitive Will...

Mehul Choksi Extradition: See Inside Photos Of Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail Cell Where Fugitive Will...

'Mamata's Police Took Away Maa Kali In Prison Van': BJP Attack WB Govt Over Idol Vandalism Incident...

'Mamata's Police Took Away Maa Kali In Prison Van': BJP Attack WB Govt Over Idol Vandalism Incident...

TTD Receives Over ₹900 Crore Donations In 11 Months

TTD Receives Over ₹900 Crore Donations In 11 Months

Andhra Pradesh: 62-Year-Old Man Held In Tuni For Raping Minor After Posing As Her Grandfather; Video...

Andhra Pradesh: 62-Year-Old Man Held In Tuni For Raping Minor After Posing As Her Grandfather; Video...