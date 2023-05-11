WATCH: Woman rams car into parked bikes in Kanpur; video goes viral

Have you ever held the steering on a busy lane? You might know that both driving amidst traffic and parking at a market place are more of a pro thing. In a recent incident from Kanpur, a woman reportedly new to driving, rammed her car into several parked bikes on the roadside.

The video from the dramatic incident that is believed to have taken place earlier this May has surfaced on social media and gone viral. The footage shows several bikes getting nearly crushed under the four-wheeler.

Crowd gathered at the spot. While many people there slammed her for reckless or amateur driving, one of them was heard comforting and encouraging the worried woman.

"If she could do it, why would see even ram into the space. Let someone else takeover the wheel and pull the car down safely," said a man, while another added, "Carefully take it out, slowly, girl." Seconds later, she managed to take control of the situation and bring the vehicle on ground.

Fined ₹2,500

News outlet DNA reported that the woman informed the incident to the police station in Fazalganj in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh where an FIR was filed against her for careless driving. She was also fined with ₹2,500. The matter allegedly settled after the two parties made an agreement in presence of the police officials.