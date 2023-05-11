 WATCH: Woman rams car into parked bikes in Kanpur; video goes viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWATCH: Woman rams car into parked bikes in Kanpur; video goes viral

WATCH: Woman rams car into parked bikes in Kanpur; video goes viral

The footage shows several bikes getting nearly crushed under the four-wheeler.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, May 11, 2023, 03:33 PM IST
article-image

Have you ever held the steering on a busy lane? You might know that both driving amidst traffic and parking at a market place are more of a pro thing. In a recent incident from Kanpur, a woman reportedly new to driving, rammed her car into several parked bikes on the roadside.

The video from the dramatic incident that is believed to have taken place earlier this May has surfaced on social media and gone viral. The footage shows several bikes getting nearly crushed under the four-wheeler.

WATCH VIDEO

Crowd gathered at the spot. While many people there slammed her for reckless or amateur driving, one of them was heard comforting and encouraging the worried woman.

"If she could do it, why would see even ram into the space. Let someone else takeover the wheel and pull the car down safely," said a man, while another added, "Carefully take it out, slowly, girl." Seconds later, she managed to take control of the situation and bring the vehicle on ground.

Fined ₹2,500

News outlet DNA reported that the woman informed the incident to the police station in Fazalganj in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh where an FIR was filed against her for careless driving. She was also fined with ₹2,500. The matter allegedly settled after the two parties made an agreement in presence of the police officials.

Read Also
ON CAMERA: Car driven by Class 12 student in South Delhi's CR Park area dramatically flips & gets...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: Woman rams car into parked bikes in Kanpur; video goes viral

WATCH: Woman rams car into parked bikes in Kanpur; video goes viral

Karnataka records nearly 73% voter turnout, slightly above 2018 Assembly polls

Karnataka records nearly 73% voter turnout, slightly above 2018 Assembly polls

Big win for Kejriwal-led AAP, SC Bench holds Delhi govt has legislative power over "Services"...

Big win for Kejriwal-led AAP, SC Bench holds Delhi govt has legislative power over

Karnataka Elections 2023: CM Basavaraj Bommai rejects exit polls result, says 'BJP win with absolute...

Karnataka Elections 2023: CM Basavaraj Bommai rejects exit polls result, says 'BJP win with absolute...

ON CAMERA: Man dancing at a wedding in Chhattisgarh suddenly pauses, dies seconds later on stage

ON CAMERA: Man dancing at a wedding in Chhattisgarh suddenly pauses, dies seconds later on stage