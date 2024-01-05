WATCH: Woman Barely Manages To Escape After Being Hounded By Pack Of Stray Dogs In Greater Noida Society

Dogs attack woman in a Noida society | Priya Rana/ X

In a shocking incident, a woman was attacked by three stray dogs inside a Greater Noida residential complex. According to the viral video, a pack of stray dogs attacked the woman at the Centurion Park Low Rise apartments. However, in a swift response, the woman saved herself from being severely injured and ran out of the complex.

The woman was attacked by a pack of stray dogs

Following the video, the woman can be seen entering the apartment complex in Ecotech III while quietly walking her way; one dog resting inside the complex begins barking and walking towards her. In contrast, the woman kept moving, and more dogs assembled and started chasing and barking at her. The petrified woman started screaming and began to run to save herself. She stumbled once yet managed to escape the compound swiftly. After listening to her screams, security guards and men came to her rescue and chased the dogs away.

Previous stray dog bit incidents in Noida

This is not the first time such an incident has come to light. The stare dogs menace report is daily now. In Noida, many such reports are registered. Lately, a dog bit a domestic helper was working in another housing complex near Noida. A police case was reported against the owner of the pet for negligence. The incident happened on Wednesday at around 5 PM at the Galaxy Royal apartments in the Gaur City 2 region under the Bisrakh police station limits.

According to the report, the 34-year-old woman was bit by a German Shepherd while she was waiting on the 18th level of the building where she worked. The main door of the following flat owner was open, and the dog escaped, attacking the domestic helper and severely injuring her before the pet owner regained control over him.

Following the latest data, around 17 lakh dog bite cases were reported in 2021 and 21.8 lakh in 2022.