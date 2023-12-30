Video: 6-Year-Old-Boy Sustains Serious Injuries After Being Attacked By Stray Dogs In Andhra's Guntur

STRAY DOGS MENACE | PTI

A six-year-old boy named Karthikeya was attacked by a pack of stray dogs while on his way to karate class in Guntur's Sampat Nagar Shiva Temple area early Saturday morning.

The incident unfolded when as many as five dogs attacked the young boy.

A motorist, who was passing the way intervened promptly and managed to rescue boy from further harm.

However, the little boy sustained serious injuries and was rushed to a nearby hosiptal for medical care, where he is currently receiving treatment.

"Karthikeya, who had come to the area for the holidays, was unfortunately targeted by the pack of dogs near the temple premises. His concerned parents, who reside in Hyderabad, have been informed about the incident and are actively involved in monitoring his recovery," said the official.

This comes two weeks after a pack of dogs reportedly mauled 70-year-old Santhamma in Visakhapatnam on Monday. She lived with her daughter-in-law at Ambedkar Colony in Ward 87, under Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) limits.

The incident occurred early in the morning when she ventured onto the road near her house alone. Unfortunately, with no one awake or on the street at that hour, the attack proved fatal, and she succumbed to the injuries on the spot. It wasn’t until later in the morning that locals spotted her lifeless body on the road and promptly informed her daughter-in-law.