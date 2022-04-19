WATCH: WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus speaks in Gujarati during inaugural ceremony of Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Jamnagar

In a humble gesture, World Health Organisation DG Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Tuesday at the inauguration event of WHO-Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Jamnagar greeted the public in Gujarati during.

The WHO chief spoke in Gujarati language with the public at the mega event. Beginning his address with Namaste, Tedros later in Gujarati said, Kem cho baddha? Maja ma? (How are you all?, Happy?).

Further he said, Gujarat ma aavine mane bahu jaan aavi (I feel lively after coming to Gujarat).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also appreciated the WHO chief for making an effort to speak in Gujarati at the inaugural event.

#WATCH | WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus greets the public in Gujarati during the inaugural ceremony of the WHO-Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Jamnagar. pic.twitter.com/Mexd6RUXLw — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2022

Meanwhile, PM Modi laid the foundation stone of the WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine.

He laid the foundation stone in the presence of the Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Kumar Jugnauth and Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, Director-General, World Health Organization (WHO).

Global Centre for Traditional Medicine (GCTM) will be the first and only global outpost centre for traditional medicine across the world. It will emerge as an international hub of global wellness.

PM Modi is on a three-day visit to Gujarat. Earlier in the day, he dedicated to the nation a new dairy complex and potato processing plant at Diyodar, Banaskantha district, built at a cost of over Rs. 600 crores.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Watch video: PM Narendra Modi inaugurates WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Jamnagar

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 05:38 PM IST