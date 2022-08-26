WATCH: When PM Modi praised Ghulam Nabi Azad In Parliament and Azad became emotional | FPJ

Veteran Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Friday resigned from all posts of the party citing the "immaturity" of Rahul Gandhi whom he blamed for "demolishing the consultative mechanism" in the party.

Meanwhile, the leader said that he is not in touch with the BJP and won't join it. The senior leader also informed that he will form his own party.

However, the reports of him being in touch with BJP were making rounds. Such rumours were also rife after Narendra Modi broke down in the Rajya Sabha in February while reminiscing about his close association with Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad whose term was coming to an end.

The prime minister was participating in the farewell speech for Leader of Opposition Azad and three other members from Jammu and Kashmir - Nazir Ahmad Laway, Shamsher Singh Manhas, Mir Mohammad Fayaz.



Modi had said it would be difficult for anyone to fill the shoes of Azad as he cared not only about his political affiliation but also about the country and the House



"I worry that after Azad whosoever will take over from him will have to fill very big boots because he cared not only about his party but about the country as well as the House. This is not a small thing, this a big thing," Modi had said.



He had noted that Azad had called him to ask for an all party meeting during COVID-19 period



Reminiscing about their long association, Modi had said that as chief ministers of Jammu ad Kashmir and Gujarat, both of them kept in touch with each other



With tears rolling down his cheeks, Modi said that Azad cried on the call while informing him about the horrific attack.

Watch the video here:



Ghulam Nabi Azad is one of the group of 23 leaders who were vocal about a leadership change in the Congress and not being dependent on the Gandhi family for every major decision of the Congress party.

Earlier on Wednesday, lawyer-turned-politician Jaiveer Shergill, resigned as Congress spokesperson stating that the decision-making of the grand-old party is not in consonance with the ground reality and public interest rather it is influenced by sycophancy.