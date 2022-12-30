WATCH: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee expresses condolences to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after mother passes away

WATCH: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee expresses condolences to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after mother passed away |

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed condolences to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday during the virtual meeting for inauguration projects in Bengal.

PM Modi's mother Heeraben passed away on Friday in the early hours during her treatment. After the cremation rituals of his mother took place at Gandhinagar, he rushed to Raj Bhavan for the virtual inauguration of various projects in West Bengal.

She says "your mother means our mother also"



West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee then expressed her condolences to Modi amid his personal loss. She also expressed gratitude to him for joining the event despite having a very sad day in life for him.

In the video, Banerjee said, "Your mother means our mother also. I remember my mother on this ocassion. May God give you the strength to continue with your work. It is a very sad day for you, but you joined virtually for our event. It is our great honour and you payed respect through your activities to your mother."