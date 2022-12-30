'Om Shanti, Heeraben ji': People condole the sad demise of PM Modi's mother | Twitter

Heeraben Modi, the mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, passed away at the age of 100. In a statement, the hospital confirmed the sad demise of the 100-year-old mother and noted that she left for the heavenly abode on 30/12/2022, at 3:39 am. She was hospitalized earlier this week due to health concerns.

Following the news of her death, condolences and tributes poured in. "A glorious century rests at the feet of God... In Maa, I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values," PM Modi tweeted.

People paid tribute to Heeraben and wrote, "She has given one of the greatest Hira (Diamond) to the mankind and especially to India and disappeared. May God give strength to the family members to bear this huge loss. (sic)"

Meanwhile, people expressed grief over the loss and said, "No one can fill the void of a mother. A mother’s loss is irreplaceable." "No matter who we are, nothing can take the place of our mother. Om Shanti (sic)," another tweet read on Twitter.

