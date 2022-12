Amid upcoming high decibel final phase of Gujarat polls, PM Modi meets mother Heeraben at her residence | ANI

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother, Heeraben, passed away on Friday. She was 100.

Heeraben, was taken to the UN Mehta hospital in Ahmedabad on December 28. Heeraben, who turned 100 this year, has previously been taken to the hospital.

