WATCH: Viral video of namaz in Lucknow’s Lulu mall sparks controversy | Video Screengrab

Lucknow: A viral video of a handful of people offering Namaz at the recently opened Lulu Mall in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh has sparked off controversy. Agitated over this video the Akhil Bhartiya Hindu Mahasabha has threatened to recite Hanuman Chalisa in the mall while few other outfits have demanded the closure of it.

Though it has not be established whether the video that has been made viral actually belonged to Lulu Mall or not but it has outraged many Hindu hardliners.

The controversial Swami Chakrapani on Thursday said that there should be high-level enquiry into the matter. He said that if the incident of offering Namaz actually happened at Lulu Mall then he would recite Hanuman Chalisa. He said that in the ongoing month of Swana the Hindus would perform Jalabhishek of Lord Shiva there. Swami Chakrapani went to the extent of demanding construction of temple of Lord Shiva and Lord Hanuman at the Lulu Mall. He said that Jehadi mindset would not work in India.

Meanwhile, commenting on this issue, the General Manager of Lulu Mall, Sameer Verma said that any kind of religious prayer is not permitted in the campus. He said the management is committed to make Lucknow’s Lulu Mall an international destination and there would be more additions in it.