Watch Video: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Performs 'Kanya Pujan' On Navami- 9th Day Of Navratri In Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath performed Kanya Puja as per the tradition of Gorakshpeeth on the occasion of Mahanavami of Shardiya Navratri on Monday April 16th. In the Kanya Puja event organized in Gorakhnath temple, nine girls were worshipped, washing their feet being a part of the ritual. Further they were donned the red chunari (scarf). Later Yogi Adityanath performed the aarti and served food to the girls with his own hands. After this, he gave gifts and gave his blessings to the girls. On the same lines, the Chief Minister performed the Batuk Puja.

Watch the video here

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath performs 'Kanya Pujan' on the occasion of Navami- the ninth day of Navratri, at the Gorakhnath Temple in Gorakhpur. pic.twitter.com/f88Abqi9Tn — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) April 17, 2024

In the video, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was seen washing the feet of nine little girls one after the other. The girls stood in a brass vessel filled with water in the temple. Amidst the chanting of Durga Saptashati, Tilak was applied on the forehead of the girls. After this, he donned them with Chunari and offered them gifts and Dakshina. After the puja, Yogi Adityanath served food to the girls himself. Apart from the nine girls, the Chief Minister also worshiped the girls and boys who had arrived in large numbers and performed the aarti by ringing the bell.

Girls and boys attended the pooja in large numbers and with great enthusiasm. During the Kanya Puja, the head priest of Gorakhnath temple Yogi Kamal Nath, Mahamandaleshwar Santosh Das Satua Baba who came f rom Kashi, Mahant Ravindradas of Kalibari, the priest of Gorakhnath temple Acharya Ramanuj Tripathi Vedic etc. were present. Before this, CM Yogi worshiped Maa Siddhidatri with proper rituals in the Shaktipeeth of the temple during the morning worship session.