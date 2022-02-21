Watch video: Union Budget will be of great help in implementing National Education Policy, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the Union Budget for 2022-23 will be of great help in implementing the National Education Policy on the ground and asserted that the decision to set up a National Digital University can solve the problem of shortage of seats in educational institutions in the country.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Highlighting the initiatives taken by the Union government to tackle the problems posed by the digital divide in the country, PM Modi expressed confidence that the digital divide is rapidly shrinking in India.

With the call for having innovation for ensuring 'inclusion', the Prime Minister mentioned that the budget will help in implementing National Education Policy.

Addressing a webinar virtually on 'Post Budget Seminar: Fostering Strong Industry-Skill Linkage', the Prime Minister said, "Digital connectivity is what kept our education system alive in this time of a global pandemic. We are seeing how the digital divide is rapidly shrinking in India. Innovation is ensuring our inclusion." "This budget will help in implementing National Education Policy. National Digital University is an unprecedented step. The problem of shortage of seats can be resolved. There will be unlimited seats. I urge all stakeholders to ensure digital uni starts as soon as possible," the Prime Minister said.

Notably, National Education Policy 2020 aims to pave way for transformational reforms in school and higher education systems in the country.

The Prime Minister today further added, "Be it e-Vidya, One Class One Channel, Digital Labs, Digital University, such educational infrastructure is going to help the youth a lot. This is an attempt to provide better solutions for education to all, be it for villages, poor, Dalit, backward, tribal, in the socio-economic setup of India." The Prime Minister also spoke on World Mother Language Day.

"Today is also World Mother Language Day. Education in the mother tongue is related to the mental development of children. The teaching of medical and technical education in local languages has started in many states," he said today.

Addressing a webinar on the positive impact of the Union Budget 2022-23, PM Modi said the budget focuses on five aspects related to the education sector -- universalisation of quality education, skill development, urban planning and design, internationalisation and AVGC (Animation Visual Effects Gaming Comic).

PM Modi asserted that digital connectivity is what kept the education system running in this time of global pandemic.

"We are seeing how the digital divide is rapidly shrinking in India. Innovation is ensuring inclusion for us," he said.

PM Modi asserted that the Budget for 2022-23 will be of great help in implementing the National Education Policy on the ground.

Asserting that education in mother tongue is related to children's mental development, Modi highlighted that medical and technical education has started in many states in local languages.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 12:26 PM IST