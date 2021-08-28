Watch video: 'Taliban fighters thrash civilian' on Kabul streets as he runs for life in viral clip

Kabul: Amid chaos and mayhem engulfing the cities of Afghanistan, a video showing a few men, purportedly Taliban fighters, thrashing civilians on the streets of Kabul has gone viral on social media, as per a report by India Today.

The video, shared by Twitter account Ihtesham Afghan, shows the men dressed in black, hitting the civilians with their arms, as they try to run away. It further shows how a Taliban fighter runs after a man, hitting him with the butt of a big gun.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Afghans have expressed fear as the Taliban swept to power in the country in mid-August. Deaths, chaos and despair gripped Afghanistan, where provinces have fallen like a pack of cards to the insurgents amid the exit of US troops.

A report compiled by the human rights group, Amnesty International, had earlier claimed that the Taliban tortured and killed nine men of the Hazara minority in Afghanistan and looted their homes in Ghazni province in July.

While the international community is already engaged in bilateral and multi-lateral meetings, strategizing security plans, for the average Afghan, the developments since the Taliban takeover and the massacre of humanity in Kabul may look like “a betrayal” as Caretaker President and the leader of the Panjshir resistance movement Amrullah Saleh has said.

Meanwhile, the US military said Friday it had carried out a drone strike against a "planner" of the Islamic State-Khorasan, the group which claimed credit for the deadly suicide bombing at Kabul airport.

"The unmanned airstrike occurred in the Nangahar Province of Afghanistan. Initial indications are that we killed the target," said Captain Bill Urban of the Central Command.

US forces helping to evacuate Afghans desperate to flee Taliban rule were on alert for more attacks on Friday after at least one Islamic State suicide bomber killed 170 people including 13 US soldiers outside the gates of Kabul airport.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday,August 28, 2021, 11:35 AM IST