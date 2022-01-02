Watch Video: Sachin Pilot bowls for Mahesh Joshi at Jaipur Cricket League in Rajasthan

A younger generation Politician, Sachin Pilot, otherwise busy in his political life or taking a dig at their opposition showed his sports skills.

He bowled for his colleague Mahesh Joshi ji in Jaipur Cricket League and called it 'Friendly batsman-friendly bowling'

He Tweeted, "Good start to the year! Friendly batsman-friendly bowling Had my colleague Mahesh Joshi ji batting at the other end. At the Jaipur Cricket League, today."

Good start to the year!



Friendly batsman-friendly bowling 😀



Had my colleague Mahesh Joshi ji batting at the other end. At the Jaipur Cricket League, today 🏏 @DrMaheshJoshimp pic.twitter.com/d7Meg0eE36 — Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) January 2, 2022

Published on: Sunday, January 02, 2022, 08:04 PM IST