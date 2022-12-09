Watch video: Ravindra Jadeja celebrates wife's victory by showering 10 rupee notes on musicians playing dhol; Twitterati reacts

Ravindra Jadeja's with wife Rivaba | file pic

Debutant from Jamnagar North constituency, cricketer Ravindrasinh Jadeja's wife Rivaba Jadeja won in the recently concluded Gujarat Assembly election and now her husband's video is going viral.

In the video Jadeja can be seen celebrating Rivaba's victory around a bunch of Dhol players. The group of musicians are playing an upbeat rhythm and Jadeja is seen showering money on them. The notes in Jadeja's hands are of Rs 10 denomination.

Watch the video here:

