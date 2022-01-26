Watch Video: Railway job aspirants protest, set train on fire in Bihar's Gaya; ministry suspends recruitment exam

Patna: A train was allegedly set on fire by protesting railway job aspirants over the recruitment exams. The agitated protesters vandalised trains and pelted stones. Stones could be seen all over the platform at the railway station and visuals also showed broken windows of a train.



Meanwhile, in view of the students' agitation regarding alleged irregularities in the Railway Recruitment Board exam, the Railway Ministry decided to suspend both the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) and Level 1 tests.

According to a spokesperson, the Railway Ministry has constituted a committee that will listen to the views of the candidates who cleared or failed and following that the committee will submit its report to the Ministry of Railways. Only after that, the Railway Ministry would take a decision regarding the exam.

After listening to both the parties, the committee will submit a report to the railway ministry, he said.

On Tuesday, the railways had issued a general notice, warning its job aspirants that those found involved in vandalism and unlawful activities while protesting will be barred from ever getting recruited in the railways. This came a day after protesters squatted on railway tracks in several places in Bihar.

The job aspirants today blocked the New Delhi-Kolkata main railway tracks and some others protested in Bihar's Arrah and Sharif Railway station.

Published on: Wednesday, January 26, 2022, 01:57 PM IST