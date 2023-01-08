e-Paper Get App
WATCH VIDEO: Rahul Gandhi supporters dance shirtless in extreme cold during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Haryana's Karnal

The spirited workers could be seen dancing and tapping their feet to the music while they were without shirts as the yatra continued to move.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, January 08, 2023, 11:10 AM IST
article-image
During the Bharat Jodo Yatra on Sunday morning, Congress activists were seen dancing shirtless in the Haryana town of Karnal. Holding banners, the young employees stood atop the bus.

article-image

The spirited workers could be seen dancing and tapping their feet to the music while they were without shirts as the yatra continued to move. While Karnal recorded a minimum temperature of 4.5 degrees Celsius.

The Yatra sees huge numbers on Sunday

The Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi saw people gathered in large numbers, walking with enthusiasm as the yatra resumed from the Dodwa-Taraori crossing on Sunday morning.

article-image

Selja Kumari and Deepender Singh Hooda joined Rahul Gandhi.

On the 114th day of the yatra, party leaders Selja Kumari and Deepender Singh Hooda joined Rahul Gandhi. The yatra will stop for a night halt at Pratapgarh GT Road in Kurukshetra.

Supporters excited despite cold wave

The supporters seemed very excited and enthusiastic despite the cold wave conditions and dense fog witnessed all over North India, including Haryana. Supporters carrying posters for the yatra could also be spotted along with a drum procession.

While talking to ANI, the drum band captain, Sabir who belongs to Kerala, said, "Ours is a charitable band. It is doing charity towards education. Our band has a total of 15 members. We play a variety of beats including 'Jana Gana Mana' and 'Vande Mataram'.

