Updated on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 11:36 AM IST

Watch Video: Police use batons, arrest several people including women for protesting against auction of sand mines in Bihar's Gaya

Gaya: Bihar police on Tuesday arrested several villagers including women in in Gaya district of Bihar after the villagers purporatedly protested against the auction of sand mines.

According to the NDTV report, the police said the villagers pelted stones and therefore resulting in them to use batons and tear gas shells to disperse the mob.

Some of them sustained minor injuries in the clashes, said police.

In the viral video, some men and women can be seen sitting on the ground, handcuffed.

To tackle illegal sand mining in the state, the Bihar State Mining Corporation had earlier this month initiated a process of conducting an environmental audit of all sand mining sites.

Private entities, which have been engaged to carry out the exercise, will use technology and drones to inspect the sand banks.

