Watch Video: PM Modi plays traditional musical instruments during his visit to Manipur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday was seen playing traditional musical instruments during his visit to poll-bound Manipur.

In his speech, PM Modi accused the previous governments in New Delhi of neglecting Manipur and the Northeast and creating a "hill-valley chasm", while asserting the BJP-led governments at the Centre and in the state ushered in a new dawn of peace and development.

The Northeast will become the driver of India's growth story, he said, after dedicating to the nation and laying the foundation stone for 22 development projects worth Rs 4,815 crore in Manipur.

"The previous governments in Delhi neglected Manipur and the entire Northeast, conspired to create a chasm between the hills and the valleys. Today, there is no fire of extremism and violence. We have brought in a new light of peace and development," he told a public meeting in Imphal.

Modi alleged the earlier governments left Manipur and other Northeastern states to their own devices, resulting in alienation of people. He said ever since he became the prime minister, sustained efforts were made to "narrow the distance".

"After I became the PM, I brought New Delhi, the Government of India, to the doorsteps of Manipur and the Northeast. The entire region will become a major driver of India's growth," he said.

Modi recalled how Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, while unfurling the tricolour at Moirang in Manipur during the second World War, had asserted it will become the gateway to India's freedom.

"Today, after historic peace accords signed by us, a once blockaded Manipur, the Northeast, are set to become the gateways to India's development, the gateways to international trade," he asserted.

Kicking off the BJP's campaign for the assembly elections, the prime minister inaugurated an Integrated Command and Control Centre for the Imphal Smart City Mission, development of western river front on Imphal river, an industrial training institute (ITI) and a 200-bed semi-permanent Covid hospital, among others.

Modi also laid the foundation stone of five national highway construction projects, government residential quarters, Manipur Institute of Performing Arts, Centre for Invention, Innovation, Incubation and Training (CIIIT), the biggest PPP initiative in Manipur, a state-of-the-art cancer hospital, besides several other projects.

(With ANI inputs)

Published on: Tuesday, January 04, 2022, 05:13 PM IST