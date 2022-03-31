Watch video: Over 250 used liquor bottles found in drains of Patna

Patna: Over 250 used liquor bottles were found by the Patna Municipal Corporation staff from a drain during distilling operation here on Thursday morning.There is total prohibition in Bihar since April,2016

Recovery of liquor bottles of different sizes and brands was made by the municipal employees in 100 feet length of the Kankarbagh colony drainage system, according to one of the sanitary staff, Shashi Kumar.

He said corporation's Kankarbagh circle has started destilling of drains,manholes and catchpits for preparation for monsoon water logging in the Asia's biggest residential colony.

The used liquor bottles were found from a medium scale drain in Kankarbagh Colony close to the residences of the former chief minister Ram Sundar Das, in-laws of the chief minister, Nitish Kumar and close relative of Ram Vilas Paswan.

Municipal corporation has engaged 7400 sweepers in the distilling operation. Rajendra Nagar, Kankarbagh colony are the worst hit during monsoon rains as drains were not cleaned.

PMC staff suspect the bottles were thrown into the drain during night hours by the consumers of liquor. The branded quality of liquor were consumed by the affluents in the colony, they claimed and apprehended more bottles may be recovered as the desilting operation would advance.

Following observations of the Supreme Court, Bihar legislature on Wednesday passed the Bihar prohibition and excise amendment Act giving relief to the first time violators of prohibition laws and amending the law to facilitate immediate release of over 40,000 prisoners jailed for over two years as they were found intoxicated.

Published on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 05:22 PM IST