Watch Video: Marshals of Bihar Legislative Assembly carry CPI(ML) MLAs out of House after ruckus in House

Marshals of Bihar Legislative Assembly carry CPI(ML) MLAs out of the House after they created a ruckus in the House over the law and order situation in the state, reported ANI.

A total of eight such MLAs were carried out of the House.

A series of murders & atrocities on women is going on. Attempts being made to fuel tensions by creating Hindu-Muslim divide, accused Birendra Prasad Gupta, CPI(M–L)L MLA.

'We wanted a discussion on it. But this Govt wasn't ready for a discussion.They threw us out with the help of marshals.' he added.

Published on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 02:52 PM IST