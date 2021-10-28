Watch video: Our mutual cooperation in COVID-19 era will strengthen our relations in future, says PM Modi at 18th ASEAN-India Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday attended the 18th ASEAN-India Summit via video conferencing.

Addressing the event, PM Modi said that mutual cooperation in COVID era will keep strengthening the India-ASEAN relations in future.

"Due to COVID-19, all of us had to face a lot of challenges, this challenging time was also a test of India-ASEAN friendship. Our mutual cooperation in the COVID era will keep strengthening our relations in future & form base for goodwill between our people," PM Modi said.

Noting that 2022 will mark completion of 30 years of the India-ASEAN partnership, the Prime Minister said the important milestone will be celebrated as the 'ASEAN-India Friendship Year'.

“In 2022, our partnership would complete 30 years. India will also complete 75 years of its Independence. I am delighted that we will celebrate this important milestone as ASEAN-India Friendship Year,” PM Modi added.

Addressing the India-ASEAN Summit virtually, PM Modi said India's Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI) and ASEAN's Outlook for the Indo-Pacific are the framework for their shared vision and mutual cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.

ASEAN-India summits are held annually and provide the opportunity for India and ASEAN to engage at the highest level. PM Modi attended the 17th ASEAN-India Summit held virtually in November last year. The latest edition will be the ninth ASEAN-India Summit to be attended by him.

ASEAN-India Strategic Partnership stands on a strong foundation of shared geographical, historical and civilizational ties. ASEAN is central to our Act East Policy and our wider vision of the Indo-Pacific. The year 2022 will mark 30 years of ASEAN-India relations, PMO had said earlier.

According to PMO, India and ASEAN have several dialogue mechanisms which meet regularly, including a Summit, Ministerial meetings and Senior Officials' meetings. External Affairs Minister, Dr S Jaishankar attended the ASEAN-India Foreign Ministers' Meeting and EAS Foreign Ministers' Meeting in August 2021 virtually.

Published on: Thursday, October 28, 2021, 12:59 PM IST