Watch Video: 'Medicine from Sky' project to deliver drugs, blood launched in Telangana - all you need to know

The Telangana government on Saturday launched its 'Medicine from the Sky' initiative which will help deliver medicines to remote areas using drones. Making Telangana the first state to use drones to deliver medicines, the project was launched by Union Minister for Civil Aviation, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Telangana's Minister for Industries and Information Technology, K. T. Rama Rao at Vikarabad.

The maiden drone delivered a five kg box of vaccine doses to a community health centre located three kilometres away in 10 minutes.

The first sortie was carried out by a drone built by SkyAir Mobility for its Consortium partner 'Blue Dart Express'.

Life-saving drugs, vaccines, blood and even organs for transplantation could easily be transported to remote places while saving precious time, Rama Rao said while speaking at the launch event.

What is the project 'Medicine from the Sky'?

'Medicines from the Sky' initiative is spearheaded by the Emerging Technologies Wing of the Department of Information Technology, Electronics and Communications in partnership with the World Economic Forum, NITI Aayog, and HealthNet Global (Apollo Hospitals).

The project entails India's first organised 'Beyond the Visual Line Of Sight' (BVLOS) trials as multiple drone consortiums are participating together to establish the use-case of long range drone-based medical deliveries. This is also the first drone programme since the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation had recently liberalised its drone policy.

What does the project comprise of?

The project has eight participating consortiums comprising of drone operators, experts in healthcare and airspace management, among others, that will demonstrate short and long-range drone-based deliveries to assess the efficacy of low altitude aerial logistics in healthcare.

#WATCH | Telangana: The 'Medicine from the Sky' project, which will help deliver medicines and vaccines to remote areas with the help of drones, was launched in Vikarabad today.



It can carry four types of boxes and each of these boxes can maintain a different temperature.

The selected eight consortiums along with their operators are Airserve Consortium (Airserve Initiatives); Bluedart Med Express Consortium (Skye Air); CurisFly Consortium (TechEagle Innovations); Dunzo Med Air Consortium (Skye Air); Flipkart Air Consortium (DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations); Hepicopter Consortium (Marut Drones); Medisky Consortium (Sagar Defence Engineering); Redwing Consortium (Redwing Labs) where each consortium in addition to having a drone operator, also has an UTM (Unmanned Traffic Management) partner, and a healthcare/cold-chain partner.

Relevance of the initiative:

The launch marks the beginning of nearly a month-long continuous trials by the eight selected consortiums, that have been batched into two per week on a lottery basis. They will conduct BVLOS trials and collect the data from each flight.

As the first organised drone delivery programme in Asia, the trials are focused on laying the groundwork for the drone delivery network that will improve access to vital health care supplies for remote and vulnerable communities. The insights from these trials will be used to drive adoption strategy for the state, and also publish reports that highlight Telangana's experience and how the same can be leveraged by all states across India.

The launch programme was attended by Telangana's Education Minister P. Sabitha Indra Reddy, Joint Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals, Sangita Reddy, and Vignesh Santhanam, India Lead, Drones & Aerospace, World Economic Forum from the project's partner organizations.

(With agency inputs)

Published on: Saturday, September 11, 2021, 07:40 PM IST