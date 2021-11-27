e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

PM Modi chairs important meeting on COVID-19 situation and vaccinationIndia reports 8,318 new COVID-19 cases, 465 deaths in last 24 hoursDelhi air quality further deteriorates, AQI slips to 386
Advertisement

India

Updated on: Saturday, November 27, 2021, 02:13 PM IST

Watch video: Major fire breaks out at dyeing mill in Gujarat’s Surat

ANI
Advertisement

Surat (Gujarat): A huge fire broke out in Rani Sati Dyeing Mill of Pandesara GIDC in Surat, Gujarat on Thursday.

As many as 15 fire department vehicles reached the spot to control the fire, informed fire department officials.

The fire is so fierce that smoke can be seen from two kilometres away. The blaze has also spread to nearby mills.

"The chemicals and yarns used in dyeing paint are made of petroleum products and are highly flammable. This substance is becoming very difficult to control with plain water so other chemicals mixed with water are being used by the fire department," informed officials.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, November 27, 2021, 02:13 PM IST
Advertisement