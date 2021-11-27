Watch video: Major fire breaks out at dyeing mill in Gujarat’s Surat

Surat (Gujarat): A huge fire broke out in Rani Sati Dyeing Mill of Pandesara GIDC in Surat, Gujarat on Thursday.

As many as 15 fire department vehicles reached the spot to control the fire, informed fire department officials.

The fire is so fierce that smoke can be seen from two kilometres away. The blaze has also spread to nearby mills.

"The chemicals and yarns used in dyeing paint are made of petroleum products and are highly flammable. This substance is becoming very difficult to control with plain water so other chemicals mixed with water are being used by the fire department," informed officials.

Published on: Saturday, November 27, 2021, 02:13 PM IST